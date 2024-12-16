Rainy and gusty Monday

Happy Monday! The gloom continues today with morning fog and showers slowly moving in. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible on and off throughout your afternoon/early evening. We could pick up close to an inch of rainfall in some areas in the next 24 hours. Rain will be heavy at times and winds could get gusty! The sunshine finally returns tomorrow as high pressure takes control behind a cold front. We remain in the mid/upper 50s for a few more days before a mid-week cold front cools us to the 30s/40s!

Have a great week!