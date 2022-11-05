Rainy and Windy Saturday

Happy Saturday! Get ready for a cloudy, windy and rainy day. A cold front is headed our way Saturday morning moving in from the West bringing with it some showers and even a few storms. We will also see a very windy and gusty day, seeing wind gusts up to 30 to 40 mph from the south. Isolated showers and storms start to make their way towards Central Kentucky this afternoon through the evening, so if you are headed out to The Breeder's Cup, be sure to bring some rain gear! While rain and a cold front is on the way, we will still stay in the low 70s this weekendend.

Have a great weekend!