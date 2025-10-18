Rainy and windy Sunday

As our weekend continues, a cold front is sweeping in from the west and we'll have the chance to see some stronger storms with wind and rain. Most of the overnight is warm and quiet except for the wind picking up. Gusts could reach 35-40 mph by 1 am. A Wind Advisory will go into effect for all of central and southern KY starting at 1 am and lasting until 9 am. As the cold front rolls through it will bring soaking rain and some thunder, but the overall line should weaken considerably. The probability that we see a tornado is very low as is flooding. Rain totals look to be between half and three quarters of an inch. I expect rain showers to linger off and on through much of Sunday afternoon before we dry out. Behind the front is some pretty chilly air. Temperatures will be dropping through the day and fall into the low 40s Sunday night. Much of the new work week will be quiet but much cooler.