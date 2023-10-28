Rainy finish to the weekend

The second half of our weekend will be a little more active than our Saturday has been. Expect lots of clouds plus many rain showers around. At times, you may even hear a rumble of thunder. Rain chances jump up to nearly 100% overnight into early Monday as temperatures remain mild, but big changes are coming for Tuesday. Temperatures will go from the mid 60s Sunday to the mid 40s by Tuesday. Halloween Trick or Treating time will be quite chilly so have a coat ready to go over the costumes. The good news is we will see a lot of sunshine Tuesday and beyond. Dry weather will also return as we slowly warm back up to the 60s by late week.