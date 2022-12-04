Rainy Week Ahead

Happy Sunday! It will be another chilly morning on Monday with temperatures in the 20s/30s. We will warm up through the day to the low 50s. Overcast skies will stick around Monday and we will stay mostly dry until our Monday evening as a stationary boundary will be moving in, which will keep rain chances in the forecast pretty much all week long and into next weekend. We may see a few inches of rain over the next few days with these systems with temperatures ranging from the 40s-50s.

Have a great evening!