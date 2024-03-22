Rainy wrap to the work week

After a nice spring stretch of weather, we return you to a more gloomy way to wrap up the work week this Friday. Scattered rain showers will work their way up through Kentucky from the south, producing mostly light rain, but a few showers could pick up in intensity. We will begin with a few showers and see a more widespread rain chance by late evening and into tonight. Saturday morning begins with clouds and drizzle, and then we clear out and see the sun for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will be chilly on Saturday, but we will warm into the upper 50s on Sunday as we keep the full sun. Monday brings a decent temperature spike...into the upper 60s. Rain and thunderstorms return on Tuesday, sending us back into the mid-50s for highs mid-week.