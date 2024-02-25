Really warming up early week

The weekend has been very split with Saturday being very winter-ish and then today being much more spring-ish. We've had temperatures around 60 today and we are about to warm up much more for Monday. The whole day tomorrow should be dry until very late when our first chance for rain for the week enters on Tuesday. The warm air and flow from the southwest will keep things breezy and also provide some energy to mess with. That means, as a low pressure comes in midweek, the chances for thunderstorms really ramps up. Tuesday and Wednesday will still be warm, but the most active. Once the front passes Wednesday, we will see a huge drop in temps and dry out for Thursday with more sun. This week will be a bit on the unsettled side, so stay aware.