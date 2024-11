Happy Monday! We hit record highs this afternoon, most areas hitting the low 80s! We do it again tomorrow, highs expected in the upper 70s/low 80s in the afternoon. We stay mostly dry on your election day but a few showers will start to pop up by the evening as a frontal boundary approaches. Thunderstorms and showers will stick around most of the day on Wednesday and Thursday and our temperatures drop to more seasonable highs in the 60s.

Have a great evening!