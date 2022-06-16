Watch
Relief from heat in sight!

Brief chance for rain Friday
Posted at 12:36 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 12:36:58-04

One more very hot day is upon us as temperatures have risen into the mid 90s for many, but we all know that the worst part is the heat index and those numbers are sitting in the upper 90s/low 100s this afternoon/evening. The record high temperature for Lexington today is 96° so it's possible we break that. A cold front is nearing, though, and that means some relief is coming soon!

The huge, multi-state ridge of high pressure will begin to glide farther west taking the highest of the heat with it while a cold front presses into the Ohio Valley starting tonight. The chance for a shower is there but many will stay dry tonight. A better chance for showers returns Friday morning, but may only fall over northern and central KY. Southern KY may not see anything. Rain is needed, but those that see it won't see a lot. The showers should taper shortly after midday and leave us with a dry Friday afternoon as temperatures begin to come down some. Highs are still likely to reach the upper 80s.

The weekend looks MUCH better as the cold front will drop our temperatures to a more normal range (maybe even below) for Saturday and Sunday. The relief will be brief though as the heat ridge builds again next week with likely even hotter temperatures than this week!

