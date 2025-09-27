Remainder of weekend is dry

Our last weekend in September has been quiet so far, and I think we'll keep it that way for Sunday. Look for abundant sunshine tomorrow with temperatures warming some...to the mid 80s. This will keep us unseasonably warm for a few days. Rain chances stay away for the most part, but we are watching as the tropics are coming to life. We have hurricane Humberto as well as Tropical Depression Nine which will be named Imelda should it continue to develop. Imelda is expected to move from the Bahamas toward the east coast of Florida/Georgia and some models are showing it skirting the coast while others have it making landfall. Our rain chances are dependent on where it goes. For now, we are looking mainly dry next week with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Stay tuned.