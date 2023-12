Happy Tuesday! It has been a very warm end to the holiday with light rain and cloudy skies all day long. A slow moving low will start sliding toward Central Kentucky bringing in some more rain chances by the end of the week. A few showers could linger into Wednesday along with partly cloudy skies and highs reaching the low 50s by the afternoon. We could see a little taste of winter Thursday into Friday with snow/rain mix overnight.

Have a great evening!