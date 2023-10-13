Returning to fall this weekend

Our weekend kicked off with warm air and lots of sun, but now clouds are on their way and we have big changes coming in. A cold front is sending some rain showers our direction, but it won't be a needed heavy rain, mostly just on and off light showers through the overnight stretch and coming to an end Saturday. Temperatures will dip to the low 60s overnight then only reach the upper 60s Saturday afternoon.

We have an annular solar eclipse set to happen tomorrow, but Lexington and most of KY will only be in the 40-50% coverage area, meaning it will just look like a partially cloudy day, that is even if we have enough breaks in the clouds to see it. Game time will be cloudy with a stray shower and windy so dress accordingly. Wind gusts may exceed 25 mph at times.

Sunday will bring us a very small chance for a leftover rain shower, but it will mostly just be a cloudy, cool, raw day. Early new work week will start on a gray, cool note, but we will see improvements for midweek as we welcome some sun back and temperatures warm back up into the upper 60s which is more seasonable. Rain chances then return for late week.