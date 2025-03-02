Returning to spring soon

After a quiet but cold weekend, we will keep the calm weather in place for Monday, but changes lie ahead for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will modify Monday afternoon as we get back to normal (low 50s) and it comes with sun. Tuesday will start uneventful and warm, but a strong cold front will drape across the Ohio Valley and this will bring us rain, but also a chance for a few strong thunderstorms. Winds are likely to be the main concern if we get severe storms Tuesday night. Rain showers are likely to continue for a bit on Wednesday as we turn cooler again. The mid 50s are to stick around for late week and next weekend as we welcome back Daylight Saving Time.