Returning to spring weather

After last night's mostly dry cold front swept through, many started the day with some beautiful sunshine, but clouds have now returned for part of the state. The clouds have kept high temperatures in the low 50s for Lexington today while the southern part of the state has reached 70 degrees like yesterday. We had a 30 degree range of temperatures across the state for most of the day and sunshine has made a huge difference. Tomorrow will be a bit more uniform as everyone will have a longer amount of time with the sun. High temperatures should reach the upper 50s which will put us back above normal. All of Friday will be nice and dry, but the weekend will bring some changes.

Saturday will be great and warm again but a few more clouds will work their way in. Highs should press into the low 70s as a huge surge of warmth begins to work northward from the Deep South. A low pressure will usher in moderate scattered rain showers and maybe a thunderstorm on Sunday, but Monday will hold the better chance for more rain and thunderstorms. We will remain warm until the cold front comes through on Tuesday. Our numbers will then drop back toward normal or even slightly below through midweek.