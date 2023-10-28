Roller coaster temperatures Saturday afternoon

Happy Saturday! The state will be nice and gloomy, but Central Kentucky will be split when it comes to our temperatures today. A cold front will be sliding through this afternoon, keeping northern counties in the 60s, while our southern counties could reach the mid 70s before the front comes in and cools us to the 60s by the late afternoon. A stray shower or two are possible throughout the day, but more widespread rain chances move in later tonight and into Sunday morning.

Temperatures really start to fall at the beginning of the work week, with highs only reaching the 40s/50s for the start of November!

Have a great weekend!

