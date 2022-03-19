Watch
Rolling into spring with sunshine

Goodbye winter!
Posted at 5:06 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 17:06:54-04

After a lovely work week for the most part and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s on Thursday, last night brought us some rain and even some strong and severe storms in the Louisville and Elizabethtown areas. Today, here at home, it's been a gray and gloomy final day of winter with drizzle, but much better weather comes as we officially roll into the spring season tomorrow. Vernal Equinox occurs at 11:33 am EDT and that is where the sun will be directly over the equator meaning our daylight and night hours will be nearly equal. We are approximately 90 days from summer.

Temperatures will get back to a more spring feel for Sunday as we'll see plenty of sunshine return along with lighter wind. Highs should be around 60 degrees and we'll warm to the upper 60s for Monday. Enjoy the dry days because more rain and possibly a few thunderstorms will make a comeback on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lighter rain shower chances carry us through late week with a dip back to the low 50s. Most of next weekend looks dry.

