Rounds of storms through the weekend

After a pretty active week of weather and heat, we will end our Friday with only a spotty shower. The weekend will bring a couple of rounds of showers and storms, but the bulk of the activity looks to stick to late Saturday night and Sunday. Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny with clouds increasing late day and one round of rain rolling through into the night. Highs tomorrow should rise to the mid 80s as we keep the humidity in place, too. Sunday looks to start active with another round of rain and storms. Training of showers is a possibility leading to more spots of flooding. Any threat with strong storms will be heavy rain and high wind. Once the cold front passes Sunday afternoon, we should dry out with a huge drop in heat and humidity. The new work week will begin fantastic with highs in the mid to upper 70s and comfortable air. Showers return late week.