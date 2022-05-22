Watch
Running cooler this week

Temperatures will rest around normal
Posted at 5:18 PM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 18:31:15-04

After about 3 days of strong to severe storms, we finally saw a break from the action, yet we still had some rain showers around. That will continue into tonight and the start of your work week, unfortunately. The clouds will hang around tonight and tomorrow and eventually we hope to see some sun by Tuesday. Temperatures, because of yesterday's cold front, will keep below normal for tomorrow. Some may even struggle to reach the 70-degree mark! That's quite a shock from the upper 80s we've had the past couple of days. We will gradually work our way back up to that, but it will take all week.

Toward midweek we have yet another weather-maker coming through which will ramp our rain and thunderstorm chances right back up. Both Wednesday and Thursday could be active, but after that things will settle down at least to carry us into Memorial Day weekend. That is when our temperature trend really takes off too, sending us well into the mid 80s by Sunday.

