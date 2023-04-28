Saturday is better of the weekend days

Scattered showers from the day will dwindle into late evening and the night. Tonight will be mostly quiet as some of the clouds begin to clear out. That will allow us to see times of sun on Saturday while temperatures warm to around 70 degrees. A couple of showers may still be around in the afternoon, but they will be isolated. Saturday night into Sunday will be a bit wetter with several showers around from a cold front and cooler temperatures for Sunday afternoon.

This cold front will keep us below normal again as we roll into a new work week. After a couple of days only in the mid 50s for highs, we will slowly gain some warm ground again and we heat up to the 60s midweek then 70s for Thursday as we turn drier. It is still too early to really know what KY Oaks and Derby weather will be, but at this point in time, it looks like we'll be in the 60s which is still cooler than normal. Stay tuned.