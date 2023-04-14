Saturday looks better than Sunday

For most, it was a nice start to your Friday because most of the rain stayed away for hours, and we even got a good dose of sunshine which sent temperatures up into the 70s yet again. This work week has been one for the books as it was the nicest weather stretch we've seen in a long time. Our weather will be a bit back and forth as we progress on into the weekend. Rain chances and even a couple of general thunderstorms are still expected through this evening. Rain may be heavy at times, but no severe weather is expected. The action will dwindle tonight while maintaining a mostly cloudy sky and low temperatures in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be the nicest day of the weekend as we'll see a partly sunny sky come back and we stay mostly dry. Temperatures will continue their streak of well-above average...most even closing in on 80 degrees. Sunday will hold higher chances for scattered rain showers and some thunderstorms, too, and we'll be on the edge of a strong storm chance. A marginal risk for severe storms will exist over eastern KY Sunday. A cold front will pass Sunday sending our temperatures flailing into the mid 50s for highs on Monday! That cool spell is very short-lived though as we push right back up into the 70s the rest of the work week and turn beautiful again.