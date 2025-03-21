Saturday is the nicer weekend days

The rest of our Friday evening will be quiet with some wind and more mild temperatures than yesterday. The upcoming weekend will be a little more split with the weather. Saturday will be the nicer and drier of the two days as we'll see a good amount of sun and temperatures in the upper 50s, getting close to 60 degrees. A front will sweep through on Sunday and that will bring in good chances for rain showers and even a few thunderstorms. The risk for anything severe remains southwest of us, but a strong storm is not off the table completely. The entire weekend will bring some gusty winds as well as temperatures right around normal. Most of next week will be seasonably cool before a decent bump in warmth toward late week.