Scattered Showers and Cloudy Skies

Happy Sunday! A cold front is headed our way today bringing with it a lot of cloud cover, some rain chances and cooler temperatures. Showers start this morning in the Western part of the State but will be moving Northeast throughout the day. The heaviest rain will mostly impact our Western counties today, but on and off showers are possible for most of Central Kentucky.

A few lingering showers will stick around for Monday morning but that rain will transition to more of a drizzle throughout our Halloween afternoon. Some drizzles may continue in the early evening, so early-bird trick-or-treaters may want to add an umbrella to their costume. Temperatures will remain in the mid-60s and low 70s throughout the week and into Breeder's Cup weekend!

Have a great day!