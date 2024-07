Happy Saturday! It is starting to get hot again! We have mostly cloudy skies throughout the day today, which help keep us in the mid/upper 80s but a few of us could push 90 if we end up with a bit more sunshine. Mugginess will slowly start to return as well. Our south and southeastern areas need to watch out for a few rain and storm chances today as well. It won't be a complete wash out, but a good idea to keep your eyes on the skies.

Have a great weekend!