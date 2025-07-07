Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Scattered Showers and Storms Throughout the Week

Humidity and heat to stay
PRECIP.png
wlex
PRECIP.png
3-Day.png
Posted

Wash, rinse and repeat. Get ready for heat, humidity, afternoon showers and storm chances all through the work week. Temperatures will remain near seasonal levels, with chances of afternoon showers and storms. Humidity levels will stay near tropical thanks to an increase in moisture from the south. We are not expecting any severe weather from today's storms, but we cannot rule out the possibility of heavy downpours across the Bluegrass. Rain chances will decrease by the evening, making way for a mostly cloudy night. Overnight lows will fall to the lower 70s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18