Scattered Showers and Storms Throughout the Week

Wash, rinse and repeat. Get ready for heat, humidity, afternoon showers and storm chances all through the work week. Temperatures will remain near seasonal levels, with chances of afternoon showers and storms. Humidity levels will stay near tropical thanks to an increase in moisture from the south. We are not expecting any severe weather from today's storms, but we cannot rule out the possibility of heavy downpours across the Bluegrass. Rain chances will decrease by the evening, making way for a mostly cloudy night. Overnight lows will fall to the lower 70s.