Scattered showers around for Thursday

After around 3 quiet and cool days, we are warming up slightly just in time to see some more rain moving in. Most of the overnight stretch will be dry as we keep milder in the mid 40s, but showers will work their way in from the north by dawn. Scattered general thundershowers will be around for part of Thursday as we turn the warmth up to the low to mid 60s. We might see a few bits of sunshine in the afternoon in between some showers. There is a marginal risk (level 1) for severe storms tomorrow, but the chance to see a strong storm will be quite low. Keep the umbrella around through Friday as showers will continue at least through the morning. Toward the weekend, we will dry back out and keep cooler...in the mid 50s. By Sunday, we'll start to warm to the mid 60s which is back to seasonable. Monday is looking warm...in the low 70s ahead of another scattered shower chance lasting into Tuesday.