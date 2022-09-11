Scattered Showers Possible for Sunday

Happy Sunday! More showers are possible today with highs nearing the upper 70s. Most of the rain will head into our area closer to the afternoon/evening hours. While some showers will be light, we could see some heavy downpours and maybe even a stray storm, so make sure you have your umbrella if you're heading out today. Expect some muggy and warm conditions as well.

Heading into Monday, cooler temperatures will arrive throughout Kentucky as a cold moves through Sunday night. We will remain the low 70s for the next few days with dwindling rain chances. Sunshine and drier conditions come back as we head into the beginning of our week and into next weekend.