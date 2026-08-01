Scattered storms through Sunday

As we press on through our Saturday evening, we still have some rain and storms around and many will last until midnight or so. The severe potential is still on the table until then as well. The main threats are still very heavy rain and strong wind. Once we roll into Sunday, the severe threat will pass and we will remain under overcast skies with a few showers and some thunder around. It certainly will not be an all-day rain Sunday. Most weather models still say we could see 1 to 2 inches of rain by late Sunday. Early in the work week we will keep the shower chances around, but more so on the spotty side. Temperatures will keep in the upper 70s to right around 80 tomorrow then we head toward the mid 80s. Eventually we will work up to the upper 80s and low 90s by Friday.