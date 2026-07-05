Scattered storms through this week

The weather has really held out for the Fourth festivities and now that we are wrapping up the holiday weekend, we could see a few thunderstorms. These will still be hit and miss through the late evening before mostly ending overnight. This new work week will keep scattered rain showers and storms around nearly every day, but not everyone will see rain every day. Keep the umbrella around just in case. Many will still see good amounts of sunshine as well. The heat wave has ended. Temperature wise, we will be much more bearable this week. We will keep to the mid/upper 80s which is right around normal for this time of summer. Humidity levels will still be moderate...on the edge of muggy and tropical.