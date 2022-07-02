Scattered thunderstorms for Saturday

The holiday weekend is here and we continue with the same weather pattern we've seen for days, only this time we do have a better shot at picking up some rain across the Bluegrass. Scattered soaking showers and a couple of thunderstorms are likely throughout the day today as we sit in a very muggy air mass as a cold front will stall out later on. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, be aware that your plans may be interrupted by some showers and maybe rumbles of thunder or strong wind gusts. We are under a marginal risk for strong storms today with strong wind as the main threat. Rain could also be very heavy at times. High temperatures today will reach the upper 80s and feel like the low to mid 90s with the high humidity.

For Sunday, it's a similar situation with rain chances, but those showers won't be quite as widespread. The heat and humidity will linger through the 4th as temperatures hit the low 90s yet again and stay there until late week. The good news is that we also have DAILY thunderstorm and rain chances through the 8 day forecast! If you don't see rain today, you will likely at some point in the next week.