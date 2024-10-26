Seasonable feel this weekend

So far our weekend has been a lovely one minus the clouds sticking around in southeastern KY. The cold front that brought in a few showers last night and this morning has helped to drop our temperatures a good 18 degrees today as highs have gotten to the mid 60s. That is right around where we should be for this time of year as we close in on the final days of October. Sunday looks to be another great day with sun and highs in the mid 60s then we make a jump back to the 70s much of next work week. Rain chances stay away through midweek, but the final day of the month (Halloween) will bring another cold front with a decent rain chance. Showers will linger through late week and part of next weekend, too.