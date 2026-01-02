Seasonable weekend coming

Our weekend is off to a chilly start as clouds linger and temperatures are still in the 30s in Lexington. As we move into the overnight stretch, we'll drop to the 20s. Saturday is the cooler of the two weekend days with highs not moving beyond the upper 30s in central KY, but will be warmer south. More sunshine is coming up on Sunday and that will help us to move into the lower 40s. We keep mainly dry through the whole weekend, and rain chances remain very low until late next week. Along with a couple of systems coming in, we have a nice warm-up ahead for next week when we hit the upper 50s to low 60s.