Second half of weekend brings sunshine

Happy Saturday! The morning has been a soggy one with light rain showers. The rain will continue throughout Kentucky until early afternoon with cloudy skies for the majority of the day. Our northern counties may get a bit more sunshine this afternoon with most areas climbing to the upper 60s/low 70s today. Tomorrow morning will be cool in the upper 40s/low 50s but we will reach the upper 70s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. The rest of the week looks dry and we continue to get warmer and warmer, eventually reaching the mid/upper 80s by the end of the work week!

Have a great weekend!