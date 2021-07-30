September-Like Weekend Weather

We went from needed some rain to receiving way too much for parts of the state as last night's cold front brought the torrential rain. Twenty-four hour rain totals show counties like Nicholas, Bath and Menifee picking up 4 to 6 inches of rain in a matter of a few hours. No more Flood Warnings are in place and we have been dry since early this morning which will help with any clean-up efforts. The rest of the evening and overnight will be much calmer with sunshine/mainly clear skies.

The coming weekend will bring a couple more rain shower chances, but nothing like the severe weather last night. Saturday will hold many clouds plus a shower or two in the afternoon and cooler high temperatures in the upper 70s making it feel more like September than the end of July! We will really feel a difference in the humidity levels tomorrow as dew points dip to the low 60s. Another cold front will arrive late Saturday into Sunday morning sending us more rain, potentially a few heavy showers and rumbles of thunder in the afternoon. Once that front clears, surface high pressure returns sending us into another lovely, sunny and dry stretch of weather next week. High temperatures will rest in the low 80s through mid week then climb into the mid 80s by the week's end.