Several More Warm Days

It has been a wonderful October weekend with well-above average temperatures both high and low and most following that trend for a few more days still yet. We saw highs in the low 80s for our area today with plenty of sunshine and a nice breeze, but it has also been on the humid side. We will be very similar tomorrow with highs in the low 80s again with some humidity ahead of a pretty weak cold front, or at least it will lose strength before arriving on our doorstep. Right now the front is draped over in the Midwest and will continue to move east tonight and tomorrow. A broken line of rain will arrive very late on Monday, so most of the day looks fine and dry.

Showers will be around overnight and into Tuesday especially in southeastern KY, but cold front number two will bring a better chance of rain and storms later in the week. We'll see a few dry days this week while staying around or just below 80 degrees. Once cold front 2 is through, we will see a bigger drop in temperatures making it feel more like fall around the Commonwealth and the Ohio Valley. Soak in the heat while it is here! We could have the low to mid 60s for highs next weekend.