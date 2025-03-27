Several showers over the next few days

Our weather pattern has been a bit cooler over the last few days, but we're about to see some pretty big changes moving into Friday and the weekend. Rain and thunderstorm chances are going to be increasing especially for Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will even hold the chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms coming in a couple of waves. Threats like wind, hail and tornadoes will be on the table Sunday. Otherwise, we're looking for more isolated showers and thunderstorms tomorrow with high temperatures really taking off into the 70s. We will remain warm all weekend ahead of a cold front which will send us back to the 50s/60s early next week.