Severe storm chance for part of weekend

We are rolling into our first weekend of the official summer season and we have our eyes on our next big weather-maker that will be heading into Kentucky on Sunday. Until then, things are quiet for the most part tonight. For Saturday, we will start with a good mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower may fire up in the warmest part of the afternoon with high temperatures warming to the mid 80s. This will feed in some moisture and heat for any strong thunderstorm development on Sunday. Saturday will be fine other than a stray shower in the afternoon.

A low pressure will glide in from the Mississippi Valley and this will send, at the very least, some heavy rain our way. There are various factors involved so timing and threats are still up in the air. It is likely we will see several super cells which could develop into tornadoes. It is also possible that we receive large hail and very strong wind from this system. Have a plan in place now in case severe weather strikes on Sunday evening. Rain chances linger into early week, but drier, calmer weather will set in for mid week with high temperatures still holding in the 80s.