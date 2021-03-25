Severe Storm Threat Tonight

We continue to watch the potential for severe weather as we are barely into the spring season.We began the day with some soaking rain showers, and so far this evening the severe storms have been minimal. We have picked up about seven tenths of an inch of rain in Fayette County as well as southern KY, but several spots have only seen a couple tenths of an inch with more to come in the line of thunderstorms later tonight. As we inch through the evening and night, the main cold front will be rolling through sending us more heavy rain along with the potential for very high to damaging winds, plus an isolated tornado can't be ruled out due to the energy in the atmosphere currently.

The SPC has downgraded our area to a Slight Risk for severe storms and keeps the Enhanced Risk over south central KY and down into Tennessee. We still have a shot at seeing severe weather, but much of the energy from earlier in the day is diminishing. A squall line is still expected to roll through around midnight and it will bring very strong winds. A stray tornado still cannot be completely ruled out. After the cold front passes, the rain and storms will quickly wrap up, but we will hold onto the strong winds through the night and even into Friday. Gusts could exceed 40 mph tonight, and potentially get even stronger within thunderstorm cells. Therefore, a widespread Wind Advisory is in effect and last until 8 am Friday. Once this action is over, Friday weather will be much calmer and a bit cooler with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s which is more seasonable. Through the extended forecast we will bounce around a bit with 50s, 60s and 70s all expected.