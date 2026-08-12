Severe Storms And Flash Flooding

We've seen dozens of reports of severe weather and wind damage tonight. Winds gusted to near hurricane force and there were several tornado warnings.
Overall, we may be evolving into primarily a flood threat tonight and tomorrow. Many folks are over an inch of rain from the earlier storms. Several more waves of storms are possible late tonight and Wednesday. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible through tomorrow.
In addition, we could still see more rounds of severe storms accompanying the heavy rainfall threat.