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Severe Storms And Flash Flooding

More Heavy Rain Possible
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We've seen dozens of reports of severe weather and wind damage tonight. Winds gusted to near hurricane force and there were several tornado warnings.

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Overall, we may be evolving into primarily a flood threat tonight and tomorrow. Many folks are over an inch of rain from the earlier storms. Several more waves of storms are possible late tonight and Wednesday. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible through tomorrow.

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In addition, we could still see more rounds of severe storms accompanying the heavy rainfall threat.

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Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18