Severe Storms And Flash Flooding

We've seen dozens of reports of severe weather and wind damage tonight. Winds gusted to near hurricane force and there were several tornado warnings.

LEX NEWS

Overall, we may be evolving into primarily a flood threat tonight and tomorrow. Many folks are over an inch of rain from the earlier storms. Several more waves of storms are possible late tonight and Wednesday. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible through tomorrow.

LEX NEWS

In addition, we could still see more rounds of severe storms accompanying the heavy rainfall threat.