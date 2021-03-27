Severe Storms Coming Overnight

Another round of active weather is moving into our southern states already this afternoon and unfortunately it's coming for us too this evening and overnight. The SPC has downgraded most of KY to a Marginal Risk for severe weather. The Slight Risk still sits over far southern KY including Wayne, McCreary and Whitley counties. The worst of the severe potential is the Enhanced risk that sits over west Tennessee and extends down through northern Mississippi and southern Arkansas. This enhanced area will be more apt to see some tornadoes and large hail. Our chances to see severe weather has diminished a bit through the evening, but don't let your guard down.

Tornado potential is around 2% for almost the whole state. Lightning and thunder will likely roll through with the storms, but the worst part of the action will likely be the potential for flash flooding especially in southern KY-places that have already picked up one inch of rain from earlier today. A Flood Watch is in effect for southern KY until 8 pm Sunday. The timing of the worst weather will be midnight to 4 am. The cold front will push the remaining rain out of the state with a few lingering lighter showers leftover until early afternoon.

After that we get much cooler for the rest of Sunday. Temperatures will be falling a bit through the day until we reach the freezing mark early Monday morning. The first part of the new work week will be nicer and sunny but cooler. Then we get really chilly toward the end of the week with highs only in the low 40s for Thursday!