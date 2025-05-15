Severe storms on pace for Friday

After a very warm and humid day, we turn our attention to the risk for severe thunderstorms ahead on Friday. All modes of severe weather will be possible as we see multiple rounds of storms throughout the day. First of all, tonight, there is a chance we could see showers and a few strong storms mainly in southern KY. Friday morning should start off with showers and thunderstorms around central and southern KY. A couple more rounds of storms will be likely later on in the late afternoon through evening.

The western half of Kentucky will be under a Moderate risk, while the eastern half will be under an Enhanced risk for severe storms. The threats are damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. There is also the chance to see flash flooding due to rounds of heavy rain. Rain totals could exceed two inches in places by Friday night. Have a couple of ways to receive warnings tomorrow as it will likely be an active weather day.

Once this cold front passes, we'll see some slightly cooler temperatures into the weekend and rain/storm chances will significantly drop off. Much of the weekend looks great again.