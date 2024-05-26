Watch Now
Severe storms possible Sunday

Posted at 8:12 AM, May 26, 2024
Stay weather aware today! We have two rounds of strong storms that will move throughout the Bluegrass today. The first round will move in around lunch time and storms will continue on and off throughout the day. The main threats with these storms will be heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts and hail. The second round of possible severe weather will be late tonight. Around midnight, a second line will move in and hold a bit less hail but will have a higher risk for damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

Make sure you have a way to get warnings tonight and stay weather aware.

