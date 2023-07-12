Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon

Happy Wednesday! A calm evening is ahead with temperatures cooling to the 70s with mostly clear skies. But, these calmer conditions won't last too long, we have storm chances moving in for your Thursday afternoon. The day will start off with some isolated showers possible with temps in the upper 60s, by the time afternoon rolls around, isolated strong to severe storms will be possible with damaging winds, hail and heavy rain. The northeastern part of the state will be under a slight risk, while the rest of Central Kentucky will be under a marginal risk for severe storms. Stay weather aware throughout the afternoon.

The rest of the week and into the weekend, we will still have to deal with isolated storm chances with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great evening!