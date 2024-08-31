Watch Now
Severe storms possible today

Isolated storms this afternoon
Severe risk
Stormtracker
Severe risk
Futuretrack
Game day
High temperature trend
Posted

Happy game day! The start of the long weekend will be a bit active, especially this afternoon. There is the potential for strong to severe storms moving in early this afternoon along a cold front. The main threats will be strong winds and heavy rainfall. These storms will continue on and off throughout the afternoon and evening. Rain and storm chances will stick around through Sunday morning before we start to clear up with highs reaching the low/mid 80s. Labor Day will be gorgeous with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine.

Stay weather aware!

