Severe storms possible Tuesday

More isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening and overnight. The western part of the state will be under a marginal risk for possible strong/severe storms overnight. Storms will be around on Tuesday morning, but the main severe threat will be in the afternoon and evening. These storms could have damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. Stay weather aware! Much cooler, drier air follows midweek with below normal highs in the 60s that will stay with us through early this weekend.