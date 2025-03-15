Severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening

Stay weather aware this weekend. Showers and a few storms will be possible throughout central Kentucky this morning, but the next wave will have more severe potential. Widespread storms arrive early this afternoon and continue through the majority of your evening and into our late night hours. Heavy rain will be possible, which could lead to flash flooding in some areas. Damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Winds could reach up to 40-50 mph, with even stronger gusts within the thunderstorms. We are under a slight risk for severe weather, the deep south will be under a high risk, where a tornado outbreak will be possible. Late Sunday morning, the majority of the threat will be over and a few isolated showers will remain as temperatures fall throughout the day.

Stay safe and stay aware!