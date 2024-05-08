Severe storms still on the table tonight

So far today, the weather has behaved and most storms have remained sub-severe, however, we still have the chance to see more storms through the evening and night. A Tornado Watch is in effect for western KY and includes Russell county until 10 pm. The eastern half of the state is under a Flood Watch until 8 am Thursday.

Not only do we have all modes of severe weather as a possibility, but we have torrential rain a good probability especially in southern KY for the next several hours. Upwards of 3 to 4 inches of rain could fall for our southern counties making flooding a likelihood. If you live in a flood prone area, be aware.

As we roll through the overnight stretch, the severe risk will wane and general thunderstorms and rain will be the case across most of Kentucky. Things will wrap up early Thursday then we should see some cloud-clearing later in the afternoon as temperatures push back into the upper 70s.

The upcoming weekend will turn much cooler as highs will only reach the 60s. We will warm back into the 70s for much of next week as our weather pattern settles down a bit and we get more sun. Be sure to stay weather aware and keep it on LEX18 News for the latest.