Stay weather aware! A line of severe storms will move through this afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather will be possible, damaging winds, hail, tornadoes and heavy rainfall. Parts of the state will be under a Tornado Watch until 8 pm. A flood watch is also in effect until late tonight. We could pick up 1-2 inches of rain in the next 24 hours. After the front moves through this evening, cooler and calmer weather remains for the rest of the week.

