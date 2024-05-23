Severe Thunderstorm Watch this evening

We have seen a more active day again across the state with heavy rain falling over southern KY and only scattered showers and thunder in central KY. Some places in southern KY have seen rain totals up to 3 inches in the past 2 days and we still have more to come. This evening, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch covers most of our viewing area until 8 pm. Should any storm become strong or severe, the risks are mainly torrential rain and damaging wind, but small hail is also a possibility. Southern KY, especially, should keep an eye on the places that are flood prone.

Once we hit the overnight stretch, we will start to calm down some with a few leftover showers around. Friday is actually looking a little more quiet with some sun. Showers or thunderstorms will remain on the spotty side which means most will not see action.

The Memorial Day weekend will not be a washout, but we have our eyes focused on Sunday which could bring another severe weather day. Memorial Day itself still looks to hold a chance for rain and storms. The temperatures will keep on the warm side, mostly in the low 80s for the next several days before falling off into the mid 70s for much of next week. We hope to have drier days coming next week, too.