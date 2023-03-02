Severe thunderstorms incoming Friday

After a quiet Thursday, we set our eyes on our next weather-maker coming for the week's end. Very soaking and heavy rain will move in tonight with a warm front bubbling north across Kentucky. This will get grounds very soggy and even make puddles and creeks rise.

For Friday, we will start with rain north, then see a break from the action late morning. During this time, we do NOT want to see the sun because that will add energy to the atmosphere and potentially make our severe storm risk greater. The line of severe storms looks to occur between noon and 4 pm for areas around I-75. The main risks include very strong and damaging winds in and outside of thunderstorms. Wind gusts are expected to reach the 60-65 mph range in the afternoon with potential for even higher. This will be a crazy wind event where it is likely we see power outages and limbs down. A High Wind Warning will be in effect for our area from 7 am to 10 pm Friday.

The other biggest threat will be flooding. A Flood Watch is in place from 7 pm today through 4 pm Friday. River flooding is a good possibility since we've already had quite a bit of rain in the past few days.

Of course, we can't rule out tornadoes in all of this. It seems the greatest risk for a tornado will be between the Glasgow area up through Richmond and southern KY. Have a plan now for what to do and where to go should severe weather strike tomorrow. Remember the C-DUCK method in tornadoes and of course, keep tuned into LEX18 News and LEX18.com for the latest.