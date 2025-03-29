Severe weather likely late Sunday

As we finish up our Saturday, most have remained dry, but there are some showers around this evening and will continue overnight. Nothing strong or severe is expected tonight and for much of Sunday too, but a very strong line of storms will be coming in late Sunday night into Monday morning. This low will contain the possibility for damaging winds, large hail, torrential rain and tornadoes. The highest chance for tornadoes will sit in western KY. This will also be a night time event so you will need to have a few different ways to wake up should a warning be issued. Lexington and much of our viewing area are under a level 3 (Enhanced Risk) for severe weather. Once this cold front passes, we will see a significant drop in temperatures but it won't stay cool for long. Later in the week we warm back up with more significant chances for rain leading to the potential for flooding all week long. Stay weather aware!